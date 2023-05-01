Posted: May 01, 2023 5:01 PMUpdated: May 01, 2023 5:01 PM

Dalton Spence

Two Nowata men were seen in Washington County Court Monday afternoon after a fight broke out in a Dewey bar.

Keric Edward Elvis King and Kamric Drumm William King were seen on two felony counts of aggravated Assault and Battery and one misdemeanor count of simple assault.

According to an affidavit, an officer responded to the bar and another officer found the suspects’ vehicle.

At the bar, police found a victim lying on the floor unconscious. Video allegedly shows Kamric, striking the victim in the head with a chair. Kamric would then attack another victim nearby throwing that victim to the floor.

Video shows Keric striking the first victim while he was on the floor. Kamric would then strike the second victim with a chair with punches following. A third victim in the incident was also be attacked by Keric and Kamric after the third victim attempted to separate Keric from the first victim.

Keric and Kamric left the bar in their vehicle with two other individuals where they would later be arrested. Police say one of the victims was transported to a Tulsa hospital with bleeding from the brain and skull fractures.

Kamric and Keric are being held over on a $50,000 bond each with both men’s next court date scheduled for May 26.