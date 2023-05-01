News
Dewey
Posted: May 01, 2023 6:46 PMUpdated: May 01, 2023 6:46 PM
Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority Give Water Updates
The Dewey City Council and Public works authority met in back-to-back meetings on Monday night for their regular monthly meetings on short agendas. For the City Council, they started with Judge John Holden giving the oath of office to Ralp Stafford out of Ward 2 and Wayne Sell of Ward 1.
They would next approve the minutes from the meeting from the previous month, and a recent emergency meeting. They would then adjourn and start the public works authority meeting.
The biggest talking point was the water updates for Dewey and if they were going to follow suit with Bartlesville on water restrictions. Here was Mayor, Tom Hays response.
The City Council and Public Works Authority will meet again on May 15th for their next scheduled meeting.
