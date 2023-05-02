Posted: May 02, 2023 8:48 AMUpdated: May 02, 2023 8:49 AM

Tom Davis

Ward 2 Bartlesville City Councilor Loren Rosezl appeared on CITY MATTERS on KWON to recap Monday's city council meeting.

The council also pared down six possibile options for the First Christian Church Building to just two. The one option that got all the attention was fo r Buffalo Roam soundstage and film institute.

Roszel ended with inviting everyone to his town hall meeting set for May 11, 6:30pm at the Bartlesville Public Library.