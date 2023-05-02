Posted: May 02, 2023 9:36 AMUpdated: May 02, 2023 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Delaware Tribe of Indians will hold a special honor walk on Friday for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP).

The honor walk begins at 1 p.m. at the pond at the Delaware Tribe campus at 5100 Tuxedo Boulevard in east Bartlesville. After the walk, the names of honored MMIW/MMIP will be read.

At 1:30 p.m., the tribe will discuss the resources available through the Delaware Tribe’s Family and Children Services with closing remarks shortly after that.

The public is asked to wear red for MMIW/MMIP awareness. On May 5, 2019, a White House proclamation during the Trump Administration designated May 5 as the National Day of Awareness for MMIW/MMIP.

Art work snippet: "No More Stolen Sisters" 2023 by Nick Alan and Kelsey Mata