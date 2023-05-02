Posted: May 02, 2023 10:18 AMUpdated: May 02, 2023 11:02 AM

Tom Davis

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senator Julie Daniels' bill SB 613 into law on Tuesday, banning gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies for children under the 18.

"I commend Governor Stitt for signing SB 613. This law protects children and families from making life changing, irreversible decisions until the child reaches some level of maturity to better understand the risks and irreversible effects of gender transition procedures. These children are in very real distress. They deserve to have attention focused on their behavioral and mental health care, not rushing them into making adult decisions as a child.” – Sen. Julie Daniels.