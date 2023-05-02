Posted: May 02, 2023 5:51 PMUpdated: May 02, 2023 5:59 PM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Cultural Community, which formed in early 2022, welcomed those who live in the northern part of Cherokee Nation’s District 12 to a night of culture, food and fellowship on Tuesday.

Among the dignitaries were Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and CN District 12 Tribal Councilor Dora Smith-Patzkowski.

Also in attendance were city council members from Dewey and Bartlesville and some county commissioners.

Dora Smith-Patzkowski was a vital member in helping acquire the building and getting the board together. Smith-Patzkowski said there was a need for the new meeting space due to the district being the second largest in land coverage in the reservation. The Center will be one of more than 30 throughout the Cherokee Nation reservation, which spans 14 counties.

The Cherokee Cultural Community, a Cherokee Nation Community and Cultural Outreach affiliated organization, plans to utilize the building to host Cherokee cultural activities, community gatherings and outreach to better connect the community with Cherokee Nation programs and services.