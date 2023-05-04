News
United Way
Posted: May 04, 2023 9:44 AMUpdated: May 04, 2023 10:09 AM
BRUW Holds Annual Membership Meeting
Bartlesville Regional United Way held their annual meeting Thursday morning at Tri County Tech, recapping fundraising throughout the year, and honoring several companies and individuals who led the way with supporting the nonprofit.
Lisa Cary, the organization’s president, says United Way raised $2.323 million in 2022, surpassing their goal of $2.3 million. The annual Bartlesville Regional United Way Golf Tournament raised a record $985,000.
Bartlesville Regional United Way supports multiple community partners across Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties, and added The Cottage as a new agency this year. The organization also presented awards to companies and individuals who stepped up to support United Way.
Here’s a listing of the companies and individuals who received awards
Board of Directors Award: Dianne Martinez and Kathy Waddell
Campaign Coordinator Award: Stevie Williams
Groundbreaker Award: ConocoPhillips
Cornerstone Award: Phillips 66
Pillar Award: QuikTrip; Truity Credit Union
Foundation Award: Arvest Bank
Ignite Award: Ernst & Young; Ascension St. John Jane Phillips; ChevronPhillips; AEP/PSO; Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay P.C.
Spark Award: Blue Sky Bio; Zachry Construction; KWON/KYFM/KRIG/KPGM; Bartlesville Public Schools
Spotlight Award: ConocoPhillips
Illuminate’ Award: Molly Collins; Brynn Barron
Volunteer Award: Joe Beffer
Campaign Chair Award: George Halikiades
Golf Tournament Award: The John Family
« Back to News