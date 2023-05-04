Posted: May 04, 2023 5:27 PMUpdated: May 04, 2023 6:00 PM

Dalton Spence

Osage Nation leaders are concerned about proposed Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) rules when it comes to the governing of the Osage Nation’s oil and gas production. The Nation opposes the rules.

Oil and gas production in Osage County is now mostly small scale, which impacts the Osage Nation's mineral rights.

Osage Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear talks about why the BIA has been trying to impose more complicated rules and how it effects oil and gas production.

If the new rules are implemented from the BIA and the Biden Administration, it could shut down wells producing 10 barrels of oil or 60 cubic feet of natural gas per day or less.