Posted: May 05, 2023 2:50 AMUpdated: May 05, 2023 2:50 AM

Tom Davis

OKM’s acclaimed Music Festival enters its 39th season and remains Oklahoma’s premier and longest running music festival. Tickets are now on sale! This much celebrated event will run from June 8-12 featuring MUST SEE performances by Grammy award-winning artists and legend Lee Greenwood.

The Festival kicks off on Thursday, June 8 with a “Night of Harmony” at Unity Square.” Watch Jim Green perform his family friendly magic tricks kid approved, grand-parent appropriate and simply delightful. Next, enjoy internationally renowned violinist and two-time Grammy Award winning, Mads Tolling & The Mads Men celebrating music from the 60’s. Goers will also enjoy food trucks, kid’s activities, and more. This event is free to the public.



On June 9, next join us for a very special concert on the mainstage at the Marie Foster Performing Arts Hall located in The Center. Voctave, an eleven member a capella group, will delight the audiences with the diversity of beloved classics, “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah”, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow," to an Andrew Sisters Medley.



The big night will take place on Friday, June 10 “Under the Stars” at the popular and beloved Woolaroc. The evening’s entertainment includes an all-star lineup from upcoming Oklahoma artist Jecelle Dobson, a fan favorite Buffalo Rome: The Music of Laurel Canyon, and headliner legendary Grammy, ACM and CMA award winning Lee Greenwood. Enjoy cuisine of locally owned food trucks and a view of the wildlife roaming the Osage Hills. There will also be games for kids and fireworks to conclude a beautiful summer night. This is a concert to be remembered.



On Saturday, June 11 at The Center, OKM Music is excited to present a “Music Panorama” featuring two-time Grammy award winning Time for Three. Defying convention and boundaries at the busy intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music this amazingly talented ensemble is a must see.

“And Sings My Soul” sets the tone for Sunday’s June 12 concert at The Center with Pearlgrace & Co. starting off the evening with a performance of beautiful hymns and joyful bluegrass favorites that will leave the audience singing and stomping their feet. The evening headlines Katy Nichole, a praise and worship singer songwriter.



The Festival finale will be at the Tulsa Garden: The Mansion, in Tulsa on Monday, June 12 for an elegant evening where the Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra will begin the evening with a lovely performance on the terrace followed by Escher Quartet’s performance of profound musical insight and rare tonal beauty. This distinctive quartet serves as the season artists of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. End the evening in the Mansion South Room for a breathtaking candlelight Mozart serenade with internationally acclaimed pianist Katie Mahan. All the while, sit back, sip on wine and enjoy a gentle summer breeze while admiring the Tulsa

Gardens. Guests will also enjoy delectable pastries and coffee during intermission.



Mainstage concert prices range from $10-$100 and vary based upon performance and seating preference. Some discounts for students are available and certain concerts offer free attendance for children. For ticket information and a complete list of events, times, locations and restrictions visit okmmusic.org or call 918-336-9900. This season is delightful combination of harmony and musical serenades. OKM Music welcomes everyone to the 39th annual Festival.