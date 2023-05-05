Posted: May 05, 2023 10:46 AMUpdated: May 05, 2023 2:09 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata Board of Education will meet next Tuesday on May 9th for their regular monthly meeting. They still start the night off by recognizing teacher Jodie Bottenfield, who won Teacher of the Year at Nowata Public Schools. They will accept the minutes from previous meetings and multiple school positions will give their monthly reports.

A couple of very interesting item towards the bottom of the agenda is the possible hiring of a boys’ varsity basketball coach and accepting the superintendent’s resignation. This meeting will take place at Nowata High School on 707 W Osage at 6 pm and the meeting is open to the public.