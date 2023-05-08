Posted: May 08, 2023 9:54 AMUpdated: May 08, 2023 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police on Sunday evening received a call from citizens alerting them to a reckless driver in the area of Oak Park.

According to Captain Andrew Ward with the Bartlesville Police Department, an officer observed the driver swerving from lane to lane and almost swerving into him.

A chase ensured with the driver finally coming to a stop. The minor was arrested and charged with DUI among others.

Because the subject is a minor, no name was released.

There were no injuries or damages to property.

VIDEO COURTESY OF EIZIK SHPEIZER