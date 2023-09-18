Posted: May 09, 2023 9:23 AMUpdated: May 09, 2023 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Concert Association (BCCA) presents a very special concert on Mother's Day which is "Beginnings – The Music of Chicago" on Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Dave and Paula Crawford witht BCCA appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about this upcoming show. Dave said that Beginnings formed in 2002 as a musical tribute to the super-group Chicago. The band makes its home in the New York City metro area and regularly performs for highly enthusiastic and loyal audiences all over the United States. Beginnings performs accurate versions of Chicago’s classic chart-smashing hits (and even a few rare gems) from across their fifty-plus year songbook.

Paula talked about their world-class musicianship and a passion for performance, the band is a live music experience not to be missed. The group’s love of the music and their fans makes for an outstanding and electrifying show every time. Come see the band live, and they promise to “Make You Smile”!

Tickets are avialable at the Center Box Office at www.bartlesvillecenter.com or 918-337-2787.

BCCA has provided excellent family entertainment at reasonable prices since 1935. It has introduced such artists as Victor Borge, Guy Lombardo, Ranson Wilson, Peter Nero, The Canadian Brass, The Chicago Symphony and many other top name acts. And next year's lineup is no exceeption!

Upcoming shows include:

Church of Cash: A World Class Johnny Cash Tribute

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Bartlesville Community Center

Brandon & James with Effie

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location: Chanute Memorial Auditorium in Chanute, Kansas

Yesterday Once More: The Sound of Karen Carpenter

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Bartlesville Community Center

Empire Trio

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Bartlesville Community Center