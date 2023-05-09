Posted: May 09, 2023 1:50 PMUpdated: May 09, 2023 1:50 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School seniors received several scholarships during an awards ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the BHS Fine Arts Center.

According to BHS Principal Michael Harp, 44 scholarships were given to seniors during the ceremony with $300,000 awarded — mostly from local organizations and citizens.

Harp says not including Tuesday’s awards, the BHS senior Class of 2023 has received more than $3.5 million in scholarships during this school year. Bartlesville High School will hold their commencement service on Friday, May 19.