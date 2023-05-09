Posted: May 09, 2023 7:15 PMUpdated: May 09, 2023 7:15 PM

Nathan Thompson

Voters in the city of Bartlesville approved an ordinance by just over 79 percent Tuesday night that renewed the city’s franchise agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The agreement allows the utility company to have access to the city public right-of-ways and streets to operate the electric grid within the city limits.

According to unofficial results from the Washington County Election Board, 568 voters in Bartlesville cast ballots in favor of the ordinance, where 150 people voted against the proposal. Overall, 718 voters either cast ballots at their local precinct, via early voting or by absentee balloting.

The ordinance also continues an existing 2 percent franchise fee to the city of Bartlesville for the access permitted to the streets and alleys.

The agreement will be in effect for the next 25 years, meaning Bartlesville voters won’t see the proposition again until 2048.