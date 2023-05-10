Posted: May 10, 2023 9:29 AMUpdated: May 10, 2023 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

The Annual Kiwanis Fishing Derby is Saturday, May 12, at Jo Allyn Lowe Park ar 2600 SE Price Rd. in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jim Sweazy with Kiwanis said the kids between the ages of 3-12 are welcome to participate, but they must be accompanied by an adult, and they must provide their own tackle and bait. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the shelter on the west side of the lake.

Jim said there will be prizes for all participants, but there are trophies for the longest fish caught in each age group. There are ribbons for the longest Bass, Sunfish and other fish species. The derby begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11:30.

ABOUT KIWANIS

Our story is rooted in making the Bartlesville community a better place to live and enjoy life for adults and — you guessed it — children. As a club, we host various service projects throughout the year, including Freedom Fest and the Christmas parade. Our biggest project runs every weekend during the summer, and that’s Sooner Junior, which also helps fund the scholarships we present to students in May. We want our community to thrive, which takes the work of several nonprofit organizations, not just Kiwanis, so we proudly help support those organizations whose missions align with ours.