Posted: May 10, 2023 1:07 PMUpdated: May 10, 2023 1:07 PM

Dalton Spence

The names of 14 law enforcement officers and one canine partner who died in the line of duty in Oklahoma were engraved on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial. They will be dedicated on the memorial during the 55th Annual Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial Service, on Friday morning, May 19, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office Captain William Hargraves will be one of the 14 honored.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond will be the Guest Speaker for the memorial service.

The memorial is located on the west grounds of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Headquarters, 3600 M. L. King Avenue in Oklahoma City. The public is encouraged to attend. The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial is the oldest memorial honoring fallen officers in the United States dedicated on May 15, 1969.