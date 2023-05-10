Posted: May 10, 2023 4:46 PMUpdated: May 10, 2023 4:46 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska City Council will host a special meeting on Thursday to discuss allowing a special event permit for the Osage Nation Counseling Center for a free Narcan drive-thru and training event.

The council will then enter an executive session to discuss the open city manager position when the council exits the session, will discuss if they will hire, appoint or have appoint an interim for the position. Mayor Mark Buchanan has been the interim city manager.

The city council meets at 5:30 at the Dave Landrum Community Center 520 Lynn Ave.