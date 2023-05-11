Posted: May 11, 2023 9:48 AMUpdated: May 11, 2023 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

bmonthly presents 7eventh Time Down, Consumed By Fire, and Caleb & Aaron performing in a FREE concert at Tower Center at Unity Square on Saturday, May 13, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Keith and Christy McPhail said GraceFest on the Green 2023 will be a fun evening of worship and fellowship you won't want to miss! The concert will benefit B the Light Mission.

b the light brings hope to the hopeless; food to the hungry; love to the lost; healing to the broken; and shelter to the struggling. Their vision is to provide the citizens of Bartlesville, who live in compromised conditions, with a place to go during dangerously cold temperatures. Our shelter should be known as a place that cares for those in our community. We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus as we help them find their God given purpose.

You'll have several food options onsite: The Okie Lemon, Tate's Tater Truck, Ryan's Dawgs, DJ's Southern Snow, The Love Shack, and The Noodle Truck.

Should rain play a factor, the concert will be moved inside the Bartlesville Community Center.

Keith and Christy thanked the many sponsors which include: Diversified Systems Resources-DSR, Patriot Auto Group, Sutterfield Financial Group, INC, Comforting Hands Hospice, Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community. Bartlesville Radio, The House FM, Get Real Ministries, Truity Credit Union, Ignite Medical Resorts, Keller Williams Bartlesville, Oil Baron's House, and First Wesleyan Church.