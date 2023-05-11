Posted: May 11, 2023 10:12 AMUpdated: May 11, 2023 10:13 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Radio will provide live coverage of three high school graduations on Friday.

Oklahoma Union High School graduation begins at 7 p.m. on the football field at the Oklahoma Union campus. Listen for coverage on KRIG brought to you by Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Mullen Construction, Bartlett Co-Op, Welch State Bank and Woodshed.

Dewey High School graduation begins at 8 p.m. at Bulldogger Stadium in Dewey. You can find live coverage on KWON thanks to Miller Brothers Proprane, Arvest Bank, Sabores Mexican Cuisine, Bartnet IP, Reliable Electrical Products, OK Federal Credit Union and Skyway Honda.

Copan High School graduation also begins at 8 p.m. at the football stadium in Copan. Live coverage will be on KPGM brought to you by Bartnet IP, Reliable Electrical Products and Copan Truck Stop.

