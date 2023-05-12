Posted: May 12, 2023 1:17 PMUpdated: May 12, 2023 1:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools’ Board of Education will meet Monday evening to recognize several students and to possibly approve an agreement for the expansion of Wayside Elementary School.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the board will recognize senior Joyce Yang for being named a U.S. Presidential Scholar and the student leadership team at Kane Elementary School. The board will also recognize several athletic programs for qualifying for state — including boys soccer, and boys and girls golf, track and tennis players.

The Board of Education is expected to discuss and take action on a guaranteed maximum price from Manhattan Construction for Phase 1 of the Wayside expansion.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Education Service Center, 1100 SW Jennings in downtown Bartlesville, and is open to the public.