City of Bartlesville

Posted: May 13, 2023 8:50 AMUpdated: May 13, 2023 8:50 AM

Civitan Park Temporarily Closed After Wind amage

Tom Davis

 The Cityof Bartlesville-owned Civitan Park, located at 2320 Nowata Place, is temporarily closed after high winds damaged the shade structure cover, Public Works Director Keith Henry said Friday.

“The shade structure cover has been damaged by high winds, so we have closed and barricaded the park until we can fully evaluate the condition of the structure/cover and make repairs,” Henry said.

The park, which is often referred to as “the dinosaur park,” will remain closed through the weekend and at least part of next week, Henry said. “We should know more by Monday,” he said.


