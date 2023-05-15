Posted: May 15, 2023 4:59 PMUpdated: May 15, 2023 4:59 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court this Monday afternoon on the charges of DUI, obstructing an officer, driving with license suspended, and obstructing an officer. Mario Galvan was pulled over for erratic driving on Lindenwood Ave.

When both vehicles stopped, Galvan exited the car at the residence they were stopped at, and ignored when officers instructed him to stay in his vehicle four separate times. According to an affidavit, Galvan was non-compliant and just stared at the officer as he gave him commands. Officers ordered Galvan to get on the ground seven times before eventually having to taze him.

Galvan allegedly also had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. It was also discovered that Galvan was out on a felony assault and battery domestic charge. He was arrested and is being held over on a cumulative bond of $20,000 involving two cases. His next court date is set for May 26th.

We will post the mugshot when it becomes available to us.