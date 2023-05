Posted: May 16, 2023 2:33 PMUpdated: May 16, 2023 2:33 PM

Dalton Spence

The city of Pawhuska is reminding anyone who is giving Memorial Day flowers can start being put out in the cemetery no earlier than May 25, at noon. Any flowers that were dropped off must be picked up no later than June 5. The Pawhuska cemetery is located at 600 W 11th St.