The 32nd Annual Dewey Antique Show is coming up next month on June 3rd. The antique show features over 50 mini shops from Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma all under one roof. Ticket sales from the non-profit antique show go back into a scholarship fund for a Washington County high school senior.

Last year’s show saw over $6,300 donated to several non-profit organizations in Washington County. Some nonprofit organizations that benefited this year from the very successful 2022 show were: FFA – Copan, Dewey, Caney Valley and Oklahoma Union Schools, and Dewey 4H. The Clothes Closet for Dewey and Jane Phillips Schools, Journey Home, Nowata baseball team, ARF and SPCA, Washington County Foster Children Christmas program, and a local foster child donation for his summer camp tuition.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3rd , with tickets costing just $5. The antique show will take place at the Washington County Fairground Building at 1109 N Delaware St in Dewey.