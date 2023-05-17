Posted: May 17, 2023 3:55 PMUpdated: May 17, 2023 4:18 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Osage nation Police Department participated in the law enforcement torch run for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon.

Osage County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Ryan Walker talks about where they ran to and how they split the shifts carrying the torch.

Joining Officer Walker was Osage County Sergeant Jeremiah Godfrey, Osage Nation Officer Sam Soutter and Michael Bennett.

It was an estimated 15 miles ran in the direction of Stillwater where the Oklahoma Summer Special Olympics are being held at from Wednesday through Friday.

Picture Courtesy of the Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page