Posted: May 18, 2023 5:58 AMUpdated: May 18, 2023 6:00 AM

Tom Davis

Family HealthCare Clinic announces Trianna Wyatt as their new Executive Director.

A Bartlesville resident since October 2022, Wyatt has experience in a variety of healthcare settings and is a US Navy veteran. Most recently, Wyatt was the Lead Office Manager for the Owasso and Remote offices at ProCare Innovations.

Prior to moving to Bartlesville, Wyatt obtained her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Oklahoma (OU). She is married to Benjamin Wyatt and they have four children, Dakota, Lucas, Xander, and Cameron.

Family HealthCare Clinic provides general health care for those who are ill, annual exams and health checkups, clinical breast exams and free mammograms for those who are underinsured or uninsured, flu shots, tuberculosis skin tests, sports physicals, and low-cost labs. If you have any questions, please call 918-336-4822 or visit www.familyhealthcareclinic.org for additional information.