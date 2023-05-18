Posted: May 18, 2023 12:37 PMUpdated: May 18, 2023 12:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) released on Thursday Volume 7 of his federal waste book, Federal Fumbles: Ways the Federal Government Dropped the Ball. In the report, Lankford outlines what he sees as waste and inefficiencies in the federal government and offers solutions and recommendations for long-term changes.

“Federal Fumbles: Ways the Federal Government Dropped the Ball is a glimpse at just some of the wasteful spending in the federal government. No one can seriously believe that there is no place in the federal budget to reduce spending,” Lankford said. “We should prioritize our spending to address areas we can cut in order to pay for important programs for veterans, seniors, children, national security, and more. We can eliminate wasteful, ineffective, or duplicative spending while still caring for the most vulnerable. Federal Fumbles is my starting point to stop complaining and start working on bringing down the national debt.”