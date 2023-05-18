Posted: May 18, 2023 3:40 PMUpdated: May 18, 2023 3:40 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Hills State Park is hosting a free fishing clinic on June 2 starting at 9 a.m. The event starts with a presentation from the Department of wildlife. Staff will stay on hand for any of those who want to learn how to fish after the presentation has ended.

All tackle and bait will be provided for free and parking will also be free during the fishing clinic event.

If you have any questions on the event, you can call the park office at 918-336-4141.