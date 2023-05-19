Posted: May 19, 2023 8:08 PMUpdated: May 19, 2023 8:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Class of 2023 graduated on Friday night with 45 seniors receiving their diplomas. Zowie Miles was this year's Valedictorian and John Reed served as Salutatorian. The cumaliltive GPA of the class was a 3.08. Miles had this to say regarding what she has learned as a Pawhuska student.

Superintendent David Cash gave remarks, Class President Nathan Detherage read the class role and Micah McNeil sang the National Anthem.