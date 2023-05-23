Posted: May 23, 2023 2:38 PMUpdated: May 23, 2023 2:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Development Authority Board of Trustees will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday to potentially take action to sell the former Siemens facility near the airport to a local company.

According to an agenda, Bartlesville start-up company Westwin Elements is looking to purchase the former Siemens building from the BDA for $2.45 million. The former Siemens building will act as headquarters and a research facility for Westwin.

Although headquartered in Bartlesville, Westwin is planning a new $450 million refinery for cobalt and nickel in the Lawton area. It would be the only cobalt and nickel refinery in the United States.

The BDA will also discuss and possibly take action on approving the budget for the next fiscal year and the economic development agreement with the city of Bartlesville. Additionally, the BDA board is expected to promote Jared Patton as the Chief Operating Officer for the organization. Patton is currently the vice president of real estate management for the BDA.