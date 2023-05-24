Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Pups and Petals Adoption and Fundraising Event

Tom Davis
 
You are invited to an adoption and fundraising event featuring the dogs of our local WSPCA Saturday, May 27, from 10am-3pm at Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, 4605 Nowata Rd,Bartlesville.
 
The Pups and Petals event will also feature a raffle with all proceeds going to the WSPCA as well as a food truck, a scavenger hunt for the kiddos and a HUGE Memorial Day plant sale!
 

