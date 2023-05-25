Posted: May 25, 2023 9:43 AMUpdated: May 25, 2023 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville, whose mission is to enable young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential.

The donation will support the purchase of new furniture for the Boys and Girls Club, helping to enhance the space where youth development programs take place. These programs include character and leadership development, education and career building skills, healthy lifestyles, sports and fitness and the arts.

Arvest local bank president Kim Moyer presented the check to Jason Barta, executive director.

“It is a privilege to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Moyer. “The Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville has impacted countless youth throughout the years. We’re excited to know this grant will help continue those efforts.”

“The Boys & Girls Club is grateful to the Arvest Foundation for their generous gift and continued commitment to the young people in our community,” said Barta. “Their investment in our youth is invaluable and helps us ensure that all young people have access to the resources they need to succeed.”