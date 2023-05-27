Posted: May 27, 2023 3:27 AMUpdated: May 27, 2023 3:27 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a call for shots fired early Saturday morning to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Bartlesville police arrived at a residence in 1400 block of Meadow Lane at about 12:20 am on Saturday. Once on scene, officers encountered a male that was inside of the home with a gun.

The male surrendered to police and it was discovered that an adult female had a gunshot wound in the leg. The female was transported to Tulsa with non-life threatening injuries.