Posted: May 30, 2023 9:43 AMUpdated: May 30, 2023 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

Sherri Wilt with Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce was our guest Tuesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION and she shared what's ahead with the Chamber.

The busy month of June starts with Business After Hours on June 1, 2023 – Cliff’s Design Center June from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm at 318 S Dewey Ave. This is your chance to form business relationships by meeting face-to-face with potential customers. People are more likely to do business with you having met you in person.Be sure to bring your business cards

Annual Awards and Gala – the biggest event of the year for the Chamber--is June 6, at the Hilton Garden Inn from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. This will be the 119 Gala for the Chamber's elegant occasion at which members enjoy dinner, community award presentations, Leadership Bartlesville graduation, and the state-of-business address from the Board Chairman.

You won't want to miss the Chamber's Legislative Wrap Up slated for June 8, 2023 at Tri County Tech from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm. Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative John B. Kane will share the highlights of the recent legislative session complete with questions from the audience.

The Chamber hosts a Happy Hour at Price Tower on June 21, from 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm. You're invited to join The Young Professionals of Bartlesville at Price Tower for our Monthly Social. We will enjoy networking and meeting new friends! Be one of the first 10 people at the event to receive a free drink.