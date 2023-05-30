Posted: May 30, 2023 3:27 PMUpdated: May 30, 2023 4:07 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Health Department started Tai Chi classes in late April to help citizens with their balance.

Scott Haywood with the Osage County Health Department says the program led by Evan Searcy has been a hit so far.

The Tai Chi class is a 12-week long program and can be joined at any point in the program.

While despite being called “meditation in motion” Tai Chi has shown to reduce falling among the senior citizen population by up to 45 percent.

The exercises are low-impact and slow motion and anyone who participates in the program can do whatever exercise they feel comfortable doing.

Classes run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Pawhuska at 1115 East 15th street.