Posted: May 31, 2023 10:14 AMUpdated: May 31, 2023 12:49 PM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

*UPDATE*

Law Enforcement, has canceled the search for the suspect. He was last seen in the area of Highway 169 & County Road 1400 just north of the Oklahoma State line. Please keep your eyes open and if you see the subject below, call your local law enforcement agency.

Below is the original story:

The Montgomery County, Kansas Sheriff's Department, along with South Coffeyville Police , Nowata County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Emergency Management Drone team, are currently near the Kansas - Oklahoma State line (US Highway 169 & County Road 1400) on a man hunt for the individual pictured. He is a suspect in a vehicle theft and side-by-side theft.

Please avoid the area.