Posted: May 31, 2023 3:58 PMUpdated: May 31, 2023 3:58 PM

Chase McNutt

Join OKM Music for a whimsical Mary Poppins tea party filled with games, tea and sandwiches, wonderful pastries, “sugar cookie” tea, scones and jam, and a glorious harp concert. And of course, it wouldn’t be a tea party without of course, Mary Poppins. Meet Mary Poppins and Bert, and have your picture made if you wish!

This event will take place this Saturday, June 3rd at St Luke’s Church on 210 E 9th St. in Bartlesville. It starts at 2:00 pm and admission is $15. If you would like more information, you can contact OKM Music at 918-336-9900 or email them @okmmusic.org