Posted: Jun 01, 2023 9:36 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2023 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

New restaurants will be featured soon at Price Tower in Bartlesville. Appearing on CAR TALK with Brad Doenges on KWON Thursday, Donna Keffer with Price Tower made the announcement.

The downstairs restaurant will be call Loves 66 Bistro serving breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring more traditional fare with a target date of June 9th.

What was The Copper Restaurant at the top of the Tower is undergoing some changes. It is being reimagined as The Wright Steak House with a more sophisticated menu.

The Copper Tree group recently bought the Price tower Art Center promising to refurbish it. Price Tower was built in 1956 as the corporate headquarters for the H.C. Price Company. It remains the only Wright-designed skyscraper ever built.