Posted: Jun 05, 2023 3:41 AM

Hulah Lake Levels Improving, But Not By Much

Current Readings
 
  • 4.72 ft BELOW normal
  • Pool elevation is 728.28 feet on 05JUN2023 04:00 hours.
  • At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 7091 acre-feet.
  • Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Monday 05Jun2023 04:00.
  • Conservation pool is 42.26% full.
  • Conservation pool storage filled is 7091 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.18 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
  • Conservation pool storage empty is 9691 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.25 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.

 


