Posted: Jun 05, 2023 9:05 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 9:05 AM

Tom Davis

Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM Music along with Mia Merciez and Jocelle Dobson joined us iin-studio for COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday to talk about the upcoming Festival starting this week.

Mary Lynn invited everyone to j oin OKM Music for the Festival kick-off at Unity Square on Thursday as Jim Green performs his family friendly magic tricks kid approved, grand-parent appropriate and simply delightful.

Next, you can move inside and enjoy internationally renowned violinist and two-time Grammy Award winning, Mads Tolling & The Mads Men celebrating music from the 60’s. Repertoire ranges from “Mission Impossible,” “Meet the Flintstones” to “Georgia on My Mind.” Goers will also enjoy food trucks, kid’s activities, and more. Free to the public.

There will next be a very special concert on the mainstage at the Marie Foster Performing Arts Hall located in The Center. Voctave, an eleven member a capella group, will delight the audiences with the diversity of beloved classics, “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah”, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, to an Andrew Sisters Medley. Voctave has received acclaim with multiple #1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

On Friday, we head to Woolaroc for a beautiful evening under the stars filled with a night of wonderful Americana music at the majestic outdoor Woolaroc. The evening kicks off with talented Jecelle Dobson, a young up and coming artist, followed by Buffalo Rome: The Sounds of Laurel Canyon, and headlining the evening will be the legendary Lee Greenwood. Enjoy the cuisine of locally-owned food trucks and take a moment to view the wildlife and buffalo roaming the beautiful landscape. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display to “God Bless the USA” performed live by Lee Greenwood.

The festival continues with:

Music Panorama

Time for Three (TF3)

Saturday, June 10, 8:00 pm

Bartlesville Community Center

And Sings My Soul

Pearlgrace & Co

Katy Nichole

Sunday, June 11, 6:00 pm

Bartlesville Community Center

Candlelight Serenades

Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra

Escher Quartet

Katie Mahan

Monday, June 12, 5:30 pm

Tulsa Garden Center – The Mansion