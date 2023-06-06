Posted: Jun 06, 2023 8:56 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2023 8:57 AM

Tom Davis

A child was injured after being struck by a car in Bartlesville on Monday night.

Bartlesville Police Captain Andrew Ward said in a press release that the incident occured at about 8pm Monday in the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

Once officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a juvenile on a small motorized bike had been hit by a vehicle that was west bound on Frank Phillips Boulevard. It was determined that the juvenile pulled out in front of the vehicle causing the accident.

The juvenile was transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center and then to a Tulsa hospital with non-life threatening injuries.