Posted: Jun 06, 2023 4:37 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2023 4:37 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court Tuesday on a multitude of charges starting with eluding police, driving under suspension, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds and no license plate. Jessie White was in the process of being pulled over on Monday afternoon for a missing tag when White decided to lead police on a chase after eluding through a parking lot.

White drove into a field where he came to a dead end and fled the vehicle on foot but was quickly detained by police. A K9 was then deployed and alerted on his vehicle. Police then found a large clear baggie with a smaller baggie inside of it containing a white crystal-like substance that was recognized as methamphetamine.

Over $3700 was found on White’s person as well which, according to an affidavit, was consistent with that of narcotic sales. White is being held over on a $75,000 bond and will be seen again on Wednesday afternoon.