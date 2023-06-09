Posted: Jun 09, 2023 9:20 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2023 9:20 AM

Chase McNutt

Former Bruin baseball star Jakob Hall is in line to start tonight for the Golden Eagles as they continue their road to the college world series. ORU is in line to take on Oregon in the Super Regionals in a best-of-three series in Eugene.

Hall hasn’t pitched since his early exit in the Oklahoma State regional last week when weather cut his appearance short. Hall though, finished with a line of 2.2 IP, 5 Hits, and 2 strikeouts.

First pitch tonight for Golden Eagles will be at 7 pm and video coverage will be on ESPNU.