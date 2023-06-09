Posted: Jun 09, 2023 9:31 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2023 9:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will gather for their weekly meeting on Monday morning to take care of several items.

The commissioners are expected to discuss and take action on a one-year contract with Remington Cleaning for janitorial services at the Washington County Courthouse and the Administration Building, as well as a new agreement between the County Assessor’s office and Just Appraisal.

The commissioners are also expected to declare a John Deere mower as surplus and then make a decision on disposing of the mower. Additionally, they are expected to receive several financial reports from various county agencies from the month of May.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday in the commissioner’s meeting room on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville.