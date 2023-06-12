Posted: Jun 12, 2023 9:47 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2023 2:41 PM

Tom Davis

He had only officially been the new Bartlesville Police Chief for a few minutes before former Chief and now current Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles brought new Chief Kevin Ickleberry down to the KWON Radio studios for his first public event in the new role.

Roles introduced Ickleberry as the best person for the job and Ickleberry accepted the compliment with grace and humility.

Chief Ickleberry plans to finish a couple of goals set forth by former chief Roles by opening the Tri County Tech strategy center in August as the BPD Substation with classrooms and more.

Ickleberry also wants to carry on the push with Tri County Tech to begin peace officer training in Bartlesville.