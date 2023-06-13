Posted: Jun 13, 2023 3:43 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2023 3:43 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court this week on the charges of aggravated DUI, driving with license canceled, and transporting open bottle or container. Mario Galvan was arrested on his second DUI charge in as many months, this time being aggravated. Galvan was previously arrested back in May for a DUI.

According to an affidavit, police saw Galvan leave the West Side Pub Bar and turn onto Frank Phillips Blvd and almost hit a curb. The affidavit also states that Galvan was swerving in and out of his lane and was not maintaining a consistent speed.

After being pulled over, police noticed that Galvan had red and watery eyes, slurred speech, slow and lethargic movements, and had alcohol on his breath.

Officers would have Galvan perform a field sobriety test, to which he allegedly performed poorly. After being arrested, dispatch advised Galvan that he had a revoked drivers license. The search of Galvan’s car led to the discovery of a 75% full Modelo can that was cold to the touch.

He is currently being held over on a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for June 23rd.