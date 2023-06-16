Posted: Jun 16, 2023 6:31 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2023 6:31 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care will host a panel of experts to discuss Alzheimer's and dementia resources available in our community on Thursday, June 29, from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville.

The panel includes Dr. Sarah Land, Director of Central States Research in Tulsa; John C. Holden, local attorney specializing in elder law and estate planning; Sandi Pellow, Executive Director with the Alzheimer’s Association, Oklahoma Chapter; and Christina Bishop, Elder Care Director of Operations and DayBreak Adult Day Health.

The event will offer general information about resources that may be new to the Bartlesville community. All who are interested in the subject are encouraged to attend. For planning purposes, guests are asked to RSVP in advance to Elder Care at (918) 336-8500.

About Elder Care:

Elder Care is the region’s leading non-profit provider of services for seniors and their caregivers. Services include care management, in-home care, adult day health activity center, caregiver support, a specialized health clinic, and outpatient therapy. Elder Care primarily serves adults over the age of 60, living in Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties. Some services are available for adults of any age. For more information about Elder Care visit AboutElderCare.org, or call (918) 336-8500. Elder Care is a United Way Agency.