Tom Davis

It's a chance to fill your spirit as well as your tummy. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNETION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble with Get Real Ministries invited everyone to their monthly Jesus Burger event on Saturday, June 17, at it's new time--12 noon, at Get Real Ministries is at 411 W. 14th Street Bartlesville.

Locally famous for their monthly Jesus Burger events, Pastors Rando and Shiloh with Get Real Ministries announces another similar event set for Saturday, June 24, focusing on the youngsters, Jesus Burger Jr. The event will also be held at Get Real Ministries is at 411 W. 14th Street Bartlesville.

The Gambles also want you to consider dropping by Unity Park before you get too far into your 4th of July celebrating. Get Real Ministries is hosting a Fentanyl Awareness event in downtown Bartlesville during the midday from 11am to 2pm with information, music and worship. Untiy Park is at 300 SE Adams in Bartlesville.