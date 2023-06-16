Posted: Jun 16, 2023 10:28 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2023 10:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education will meet Monday evening to possibly take action on several items, including expansion at Wayside Elementary and a new contract for the superintendent.

According to an agenda, the board will discuss setting a guaranteed maximum price for the second part of phase 1 on the Wayside project. The proposed maximum price for the second part is just over $4.1 million. The total guaranteed maximum price for phase 1 is projected to be approximately $10 million. The expansion project will add a new classroom wing, new office area, new library and a renovated cafeteria. The bond project was approved by voters in February 2023.

The Board of Education is also expected to meet in executive session to discuss an addendum to the employment of Superintendent Chuck McCauley before coming back in open session to possibly take action on the contract.

The Board of Education meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Education Service Center, 1100 S. Jennings, in downtown Bartlesville.