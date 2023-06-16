Posted: Jun 16, 2023 5:01 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2023 5:02 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska Huskies look to replace one the most dominate linebackers in the state over the last four years with John Reed graduating. Reed jockeyed as one of Oklahoma’s leading tacklers. The Huskies return a lot of experienced players who look to keep Pawhuska’s linebackers dangerous.

Head Coach Matt Hennesy previews his linebackers.

Huskies are making a switch in the defense after one year trying the 3-3-5 and the linebackers will still hold a vital role in the defense’s success.